Wednesday, Jan 02, 2019 01:54 PM

New Orleans top market for NBC's 'Sunday Night Football'

Saints vs Falcons

Photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, November 11, 2012. Photos taken by Michael C. Hebert.

New Orleans was the top market for NBC's "Sunday Night Football" broadcasts, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 2.

It was the fourth time in nine seasons that New Orleans led the country but the first since 2013. New Orleans delivered an average rating of 24.1 with a 34 share, a little more than three ratings points more than second place Kansas City.

"Sunday Night Football" posted a seven percent increase in viewers from 2017 and finished as prime time's No. 1 show in all key metrics for the eighth consecutive year, according to a release from NBC.

The network's Thanksgiving night broadcast of the Saints-Falcons game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome was the third-most watched NFL game and prime-time show this fall, with 21.7 million average viewers. The Saints finished the regular season 13-3 and with the top seed in the NFC playoffs. They await the conclusion of this weekend's wild-card games to find out their opponent for a divisional game Sunday, Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

New Orleans was also the top market for ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this season.

