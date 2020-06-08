Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Monday, Jun 08, 2020 06:07 PM

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas through donation, collaboration with national nonprofit, works to cancel more than $2 million in medical debt for 1,025 Louisiana residents

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas partnered with RIP Medical Debt to relieve more than $2 million in past due medical debts for 1,025 New Orleans area residents who cannot afford payment.

"I'm honored to support my community in this way and make an impact in the city that's been so welcoming to me from the minute I came here," Thomas said. "I hope these families receive a little relief in knowing their medical bills have been taken care of during these very difficult times in our country."

RIP Medical Debt is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that buys and forgives medical debt across America, working with donors, philanthropists and organizations to provide financial relief for those burdened by medical bills. Thomas worked with the organization for his donation to target relief in the Greater New Orleans area. Through this charitable act, $2.3 million of medical debt will be erased. Those benefiting from relief will receive a yellow envelope branded "RIP Medical Debt" in the mail this week. 

Thomas' latest good deed is among several initiatives he has engaged in during his Saints career and his second major one amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, Thomas partnered with Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves to donate over 3,000 Raising Cane's meals for local Ochsner Health Systems employees.

RIP Medical Debt

RIP Medical Debt is a nonprofit that buys and forgives medical debt across America. To learn more visit: www.ripmedicaldebt.org  

Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas is the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year and has made quite the splash in his short NFL tenure. A Pro Bowl and All-Pro wide receiver for the Saints, Thomas holds the NFL record for the most receptions by a player through his first four seasons with 470 along with the most receptions by a player in a single season with 149. He led the league in receptions in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, while also leading the league in yardage in the 2019 season.

