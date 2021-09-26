New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots, postgame notes from Week 3

The New Orleans Saints defeated the New England Patriots 28-13 on Sunday, Sept. 26, improving their record to 2-1.

• The win improves New Orleans' all-time regular season record against the Patriots to 5-10. It also improves its record at Foxborough, Mass. to 4-5. With New Orleans never having won a contest at Gillette Stadium in two tries prior to Sunday, the win on the third attempt marks the 57th facility for the franchise to win a game.

• The win improves Coach Sean Payton's record against New England to 2-2, all of the games against Patriots Coach Bill Belichick. That gives Payton at least a .500 record against 64 of the 83 coaches he has faced and against 25 of the 31 teams he has faced.

• Paytonhas 154 career victories (regular season and postseason), surpassing Steve Owen (New York Giants) and moving into a tie for 22nd with Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin.

• The Saints currently have a streak of 307 regular season games without having been shut out, dating to a 26-20 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 6, 2002 at Raymond James Stadium, the longest running streak in the NFL.

• Saints special teamer ﻿Andrew Dowell﻿ recorded the first blocked punt against New England since Dec. 6, 2015 vs. Philadelphia when Eagles safety Chris Maragos came in untouched and blocked a Ryan Allen punt that was returned for a touchdown by Najee Goode.

• Quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston made his third start as a Saint on Sunday, completing 13-of-21 passes for 128 yards and two scores. In his only start against New England on Oct. 5, 2017 as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he completed 26 of 46 passes for 334 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. The win Sunday marks the 18th team Winston has defeated in his career as a starter.

• Quarterback Taysom Hill carried six times for 32 yards and one touchdown.

• Running backAlvin Kamaratallied 118 total yards and one score.

• Receiver Marquez Callaway scored his first career touchdown on a 7-yard connection from Winston. Callaway led all Saints receivers with four receptions for 41 yards.

• Linebacker Demario Davis appeared in his 147th career regular season game Sunday.

• Safety Malcolm Jenkins intercepted Mac Jones' first pass attempt of the second half and returned it for a touchdown, Jenkins' seventh career interception returned for a score. Jenkins' five pick-sixes since 2014 ranks first among NFL safeties and tied for second most in that time period with Janoris Jenkins.

• SafetyP.J. Williams recorded one interception, setting up a Saints touchdown before halftime.