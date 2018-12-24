Advertising

Monday, Dec 24, 2018

New Orleans Saints Turning Point in win over Steelers, presented by Uber

John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Week 16 Saints vs. Steelers: Game Action #2

Check out the Week 16 game action between the Saints and Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018.

Rather than faking field goals and punts, New Orleans Saints opponents in the future simply might better like the percentages of lining up and going for it with their regular offenses.

They’re 0-for-2 testing Craig Robertson on the fakes.

First it was the Rams on Nov. 4, faking a field-goal attempt on fourth-and-4 from the Saints’ 16-yard line. Punter Johnny Hekker fielded the snap, popped up and headed for the right sideline, and looked to have the angle to gain the first down. But the Saints linebacker sniffed out the play and pushed Hekker out of bounds before he could reach the first down marker.

New Orleans took over on downs, mounted a touchdown drive on its next possession to take a 21-14 lead, and went on to win 45-35.

The second time was Sunday, against Pittsburgh in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, with the Steelers leading 28-24 with 4:11 left in the fourth quarter, and Pittsburgh riding momentum courtesy of a blocked field goal that was its third consecutive defensive stop against the Saints.

On fourth-and-5 from its own 42, the Steelers lined up to punt. But punt protector Roosevelt Nix, a fullback, took the snap instead of punter Jordan Berry. And Nix wedged in behind the left guard and burrowed forward.

Robertson, again, wasn’t fooled. He made first contact with Nix and stalled him just short of the first down, and when safety Chris Banjo came in to help finish off Nix, he was a yard short of gaining the first down (despite the fact that he mistakenly celebrated gaining the first down).

The Saints took over on downs, then crafted a 10-play, 46-yard drive – which included a third-and-20 conversion on Ted Ginn Jr.’s 25-yard catch – that ended on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees to Michael Thomas with 1:25 left.

That score gave the Saints a 31-28 lead, and proved to be the margin of victory.

Week 16 Saints vs. Steelers: Game Action #1

Check out the Week 16 game action between the Saints and Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018.

Related Content

Another regular-season game to play, another regular-season game to win for New Orleans Saints
news

Another regular-season game to play, another regular-season game to win for New Orleans Saints

'We're going to approach this game just like we would a regular-season game'
New Orleans Saints continue to 'prove them right' with big win over Steelers
news

New Orleans Saints continue to 'prove them right' with big win over Steelers

Saints earn No. 1 seed in NFC with hard-fought home victory over Pittsburgh
Craig Robertson among New Orleans Saints standouts vs. Pittsburgh
news

Craig Robertson among New Orleans Saints standouts vs. Pittsburgh

His stop on fake punt led to game-winning touchdown
Saints 12 - Carolina 9 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
news

New Orleans Saints key ingredients for a victory vs. Steelers, presented by Papa John's

Offense looks to get back in gear for Saints against Pittsburgh
New Orleans Saints have chance to secure Domefield advantage for playoffs
news

New Orleans Saints have chance to secure Domefield advantage for playoffs

Saints are 4-0 in home playoff games since 2009
Another week, another monumental challenge for New Orleans Saints pass defense
news

Another week, another monumental challenge for New Orleans Saints pass defense

Saints have allowed 197.2 pass yards per game over last six; Smith-Schuster, Brown have 2,386 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns 
New Orleans Saints offense looking to turn glimpses into extended looks
news

New Orleans Saints offense looking to turn glimpses into extended looks

Saints have averaged 16.7 points in the last three games; averaged 37.2 in the first 11
Ted Ginn Jr. returns to practice for New Orleans Saints
news

Ted Ginn Jr. returns to practice for New Orleans Saints

Receiver went on injured reserve Oct. 18
Saints 12 - Carolina 9 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
news

New Orleans Saints feel they have identified issues that slow offense, and can correct them

Seven offensive penalties helped stagnate offense against Carolina
Carolina Panthers' D.J. Moore (12) fumbles the ball after being hit by New Orleans Saints' Vonn Bell (24) in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. New Orleans recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
news

Backup linemen, big-play secondary lead New Orleans Saints to victory over Carolina

Saints defense holds sixth straight opponent to 17 points or less
Key ingredients for a New Orleans Saints victory vs. Carolina, presented by Papa John's
news

Key ingredients for a New Orleans Saints victory vs. Carolina, presented by Papa John's

Saints offense may be back on track, defense has 24 sacks and seven interceptions in last five games
