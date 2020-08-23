New Orleans Saints training camp: Five great quotes from Sunday, Aug. 23

Five of the best quotes from the media session following Sunday's New Orleans Saints training camp practice

Coach Sean Payton on Taysom Hill's first practice following the birth of Beau Nixon Hill:

"I'm sure his last 48 hours he probably didn't receive a lot of sleep. Today's his birthday as well. I told him today, I said, 'Listen, you're practicing a little bit like you delivered the baby, but it was your wife.' So there'll be some film for him to clean up some things, but it was good to have him back out there."

Payton on the team's plan for dealing with the two storms in the Gulf of Mexico:

"When I finish talking with you guys here, we're going to meet, receive an update relative to both of these storms, and then begin to put a plan together. Whether it's here, or at a satellite location. Here, we've just got to look closely where generators are, how it affects our facility, how it affects the indoor facility, when would the (Mercedes-Benz) Superdome be ready with their turf surface. So really two options, one obviously being here and how are we impacted here potentially with power outages? And then two, in the event that we would want to move or have to move, Plan B."

Running back Latavius Murray on the play-makers on offense:

"I think that we have a lot of weapons on offense. And I just think it's a good problem to have. And so I'm just going to make sure I just do my part to show that I deserve to be on the field, you know, as much as I can. And I'll leave it in their hands to figure out when and how much."

Rookie linebacker Zack Baun on how his dog Chance is adjusting to the heat:

"He's spending a lot of time inside. Of course, he's not used to this, shedding a lot. There's been a lot of fur around the house and drinking lots of water."

