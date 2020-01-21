Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints top Rick Gosselin's annual special teams rankings

Saints finish first in noted NFL columnist's list

Jan 21, 2020 at 11:46 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints special teams units improved on their second-place finish in 2018 by finishing first in 2019 in National Football League writer Rick Gosselin's comprehensive rating system that is considered a primary standard for ranking overall performance of special teams.

Typically strong performances by kicker Wil Lutz, punter Thomas Morstead and rookie Pro Bowl and Associated Press All-Pro returner Deonte Harris, along with solid performances in the coverage units, led by AP All-Pro J.T. Gray, led the Saints to their first-place ranking. The Saints special teams coaching staff was under new leadership in 2019 with special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano and special teams assistant Michael Wilhoite, all in their first season.

The Saints were No. 1 with 256 points in Gosselin's ratings system followed by the Bengals with 279.5 points and New England with 284 points. Other NFC South teams: Panthers 28th with 417 points; Falcons 30th, 451; Buccaneers 32nd, 491.5.

The rankings, based on 22 categories, are compiled annually by Gosselin, formerly of the Dallas Morning News and now with Sports Illustrated/Maven.

The Saints were first or tied for first in the following five categories:

Opponent punting: 42.4 yards.
Opponent net punting: 36.8-yard average.
Blocked kicks: Four, tied for first.
Kicks had blocked: None, tied for first.
Opponent blocked kicks: None, tied for first.

Other categories where the Saints scored in the top five:

Kickoff starting point: Fifth, 25.7-yard line.
Field goals: 32, second.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints assistants Ryan Nielsen, Brian Young, Dan Roushar will not be at Sunday's game vs. New England

All three will miss second game because of Covid-19 protocols
news

NFL announces new format for Wild Card Weekend in playoffs

Super Wild Card Weekend to include Monday night game beginning with the 2021 season
news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund focus donations on hard hit areas

Gayle Benson: "We must rely on those on the frontlines in these communities to let us know in real time what they need"
news

Statement from the LSED/ASM Global on the fire at the Caesars Superdome

news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund distributes second round of funding to local nonprofits

In addition to direct funding, the Saints and Pelicans have worked closely with local legislative leaders from those areas most impacted
news

New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of Parys Haralson

Former Saints linebacker died at the age of 37
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore status for Sunday's game is questionable
news

Rewind: This week in Saints Podcasts presented by SeatGeek 9/6-9/10

Chef Jose Andres, Tom Rinaldi, Stacey Dales, and Nick Underhill were guests
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Three players added to 53-man roster, three go on Injured Reserve
news

Statement from the New Orleans Saints on the death of David Patten

Receiver played for the Saints in 2007-08
news

Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund collaborates with Greater New Orleans Foundation for emergency matching grants to local nonprofits for Hurricane Ida relief

Renewal Fund also donates $500,000 to Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans and World Central Kitchen
news

Following initial Gayle Benson donation to Hurricane Ida relief, NFL family steps up to support

Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, and the National Football League Foundation have all donated $1 million each
Advertising