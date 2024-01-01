Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints to play Atlanta Falcons at noon Sunday at Caesars Superdome

Saints are 8-8, in the mix for the playoffs

Dec 31, 2023 at 10:07 PM
The New Orleans Saints will play host to the Atlanta Falcons at noon Sunday, Jan. 7 at the Caesars Superome in the final game of the 2023 regular season. CBS will have the television broadcast.

The Saints' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers improved their record to 8-8 and moved them into a tie for first in the NFC South with the Bucs. If the Saints beat the Falcons (7-9) and Tampa Bay (8-8) loses to the Carolina Panthers (2-14) the Saints will be the NFC South champs and the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Saints can be the final wild-card team with a win over the Falcons, plus losses by the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) and Green Bay Packers (8-8). Seattle will play at the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) and Green Bay will play host to Chicago (7-9).

