New Orleans Saints to play Atlanta Falcons at noon Sunday at Caesars Superdome

The New Orleans Saints will play host to the Atlanta Falcons at noon Sunday, Jan. 7 at the Caesars Superome in the final game of the 2023 regular season. CBS will have the television broadcast.

The Saints' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers improved their record to 8-8 and moved them into a tie for first in the NFC South with the Bucs. If the Saints beat the Falcons (7-9) and Tampa Bay (8-8) loses to the Carolina Panthers (2-14) the Saints will be the NFC South champs and the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs.