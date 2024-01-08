New Orleans Saints to pick 14th in 2024 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints finished the 2023 season at 9-8, in second place in the NFC South. That gives them the 14th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25-27 in Detroit.
The Chicago Bears will pick first in a selection they obtained from the Carolina Panthers. The Atlanta Falcons will pick at No. 8. Tampa Bay's spot has not been determined.
Recent Saints first-round picks:
2023
defensive tackle Bryan Bresee at No. 29
2022
receiver Chris OlaveOlave at No. 11
offensive tackle Trevor Penning at No. 19
2021
defensive end Payton Turner at No. 28
2020
guard Cesar Ruiz at No. 24
2019
Pick No. 30 traded to Green Bay Packers