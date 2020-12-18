Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman wins NFL Way to Play Award in Week 14

Trautman third Saints player to win the award this season

Dec 18, 2020 at 11:53 AM

For the third year, the NFL Way To Play Award will continue to recognize the excellence demonstrated by NFL players who exemplify proper technique to make impactful plays.

As announced on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," Adam Trautman﻿of the New Orleans Saints is the Week 14 recipient of the 2020 NFL Way to Play Award for his slick block on a pitch play to Alvin Kamara for the touchdown against the Eagles.

Each recipient of the Way to Play Award will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the local youth or high school football program of the player's choice.

Trautman is the third Saints player to take home the Way to Play award this season. Marcus Williams won the award in Week 13, while Demario Davis was the Week 10 recipient.

"The Way to Play Award is about excellence in football through using proper technique that protects players from unnecessary risk," said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. "This award incentivizes strong fundamental playing technique, demonstrates best practices, and at the same time, benefits all levels of the game."

Top nominees for the award are shared with an expert panel consisting of Merril Hoge, Ronnie Lott, Willie McGinest, Orlando Pace and Michael Robinson.

