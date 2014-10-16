New Orleans Saints' Thursday injury report for Detroit Lions game

New Orleans Saints' Injury Report for Thursday:
Did Not Practice
LB Ramon Humber (Ankle)
LB Kyle Knox (Ankle)
DB Patrick Robinson (Hamstring)
LB Ronald Powell (Illness)
RB Pierre Thomas (Illness)
DB Keenan Lewis (Toe)
Limited
TE Jimmy Graham (Shoulder)
Full
C Jonathan Goodwin (Knee)
RB Mark Ingram (Hand)
FB Erik Lorig (Ankle)
Detroit Lions' Injury Report for Thursday:
Did Not Practice
RB Theo Riddick (Hamstring)
WR Calvin Johnson (Ankle)
TE Joseph Fauria (Ankle)
LB Travis Lewis (Quadricep)
TE Eric Ebron (Hamstring)
Limited
RB Reggie Bush (Ankle)
DE Ziggy Ansah (Toe)
Full
WR Jeremy Ross (Ankle)
Photos of Marques Colston from the 2014 regular season. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)