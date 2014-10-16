Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints' Thursday injury report for Detroit Lions game

Jimmy Graham was listed on Thursday's injury report

Oct 16, 2014 at 08:10 AM

New Orleans Saints' Injury Report for Thursday:

Did Not Practice LB Ramon Humber (Ankle)
LB Kyle Knox (Ankle)
DB Patrick Robinson (Hamstring)
LB Ronald Powell (Illness)
RB Pierre Thomas (Illness)
DB Keenan Lewis (Toe)

Limited

TE Jimmy Graham (Shoulder)

Full

C Jonathan Goodwin (Knee)
RB Mark Ingram (Hand)
FB Erik Lorig (Ankle)

Detroit Lions' Injury Report for Thursday:

Did Not Practice

RB Theo Riddick (Hamstring)
WR Calvin Johnson (Ankle)
TE Joseph Fauria (Ankle)
LB Travis Lewis (Quadricep)
TE Eric Ebron (Hamstring)

Limited

RB Reggie Bush (Ankle)
DE Ziggy Ansah (Toe)

Full

WR Jeremy Ross (Ankle)

