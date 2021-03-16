Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints terminate contract of WR Emmanuel Sanders

Sanders led the Saints wide receiver corps with 61 receptions for 726 yards with five touchdowns

Mar 16, 2021 at 04:29 PM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have terminated the contract of wide receiver ﻿Emmanuel Sanders﻿. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Signing with the Saints in the 2020 offseason as an unrestricted free agent, Sanders appeared in 14 games with five starts and led the team's wide receiver corps with 61 receptions for 726 yards with five touchdowns. In two postseason contests with one start he added eight grabs for 51 yards.

Sanders, 5-11, 180, is an 11th-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Pittsburgh in the third round (82nd overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Southern Methodist. In ten seasons for Pittsburgh (2010-13), Denver (2014-19), San Francisco (2019) and New Orleans (2020, he's played in 158 regular season games with 109 starts, recording career totals of 662 receptions for 8,619 yards (13.0 avg.) with 47 touchdowns, 19 carries for 171 yards (9.0 avg.) with a 35-yard touchdown and completing all three passing attempts for 78 yards and two touchdowns, having been selected to two Pro Bowls.

2020 Saints Season Photos: Emmanuel Sanders

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver ﻿Emmanuel Sanders﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders in action during the 2020 NFL season.
