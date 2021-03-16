New Orleans Saints terminate contract of WR Emmanuel Sanders

Signing with the Saints in the 2020 offseason as an unrestricted free agent, Sanders appeared in 14 games with five starts and led the team's wide receiver corps with 61 receptions for 726 yards with five touchdowns. In two postseason contests with one start he added eight grabs for 51 yards.

Sanders, 5-11, 180, is an 11th-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Pittsburgh in the third round (82nd overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Southern Methodist. In ten seasons for Pittsburgh (2010-13), Denver (2014-19), San Francisco (2019) and New Orleans (2020, he's played in 158 regular season games with 109 starts, recording career totals of 662 receptions for 8,619 yards (13.0 avg.) with 47 touchdowns, 19 carries for 171 yards (9.0 avg.) with a 35-yard touchdown and completing all three passing attempts for 78 yards and two touchdowns, having been selected to two Pro Bowls.