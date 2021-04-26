New Orleans Saints surprised Cesar Ruiz with call in first round

"As soon as I started feeling like (he wouldn't be drafted in the first round), my phone started ringing," said Ruiz, who is 6 feet 4 and 316 pounds. "So that's the reason my emotions started flaring so much, because I basically put my guard down and then, boom, that was that."

The emotional flare to which he referred were the tears shed after he was picked, due in part to his actual selection and in part to acknowledgement of his father, Cesar Edwin Ruiz. His father was killed when Ruiz was eight years old, struck by a motorist while helping a driver change tires.

While remembering his father, Ruiz was able to share the moment with family and friends who were allowed to witness the event, likely a considerably smaller unit than it ordinarily might have been due to the adherence to Covid-19 restrictions.

"There's nobody else I would rather share it with," he said. "I'm just glad I was able to share that moment with my immediate family and my closest friends, people that were with me my entire life that saw me grow into the person I am today. It was amazing to share that moment with them."

His ability and performance ensured that they wouldn't have to wait the extra day in order to witness Ruiz's jubilation.