New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Offensive guards

Nick Easton 2020 season analysis:

Saints guard Nick Easton made nine starts in 12 games played for the Saints in 2020. He appeared in 52 percent of the team's offensive snaps, according to Pro-Football-Reference. In Week 3 vs. Green Bay, Easton started at right guard and also took reps at left tackle. Easton started for an offense that rushed for 229 yards and four scores at Denver in Week 12.

Best quote from Easton's 2020 season:

"I truly believe we could go out and run the ball like that every week and we have that mentality as an offensive line. We honestly have a ton of weapons at receiver too and love to get them the ball and block for them as well. But our mentality every week is to go in and run the ball like that and honestly, after watching the film, I think we left some meat on the bones too. I think we could have ran the ball even better. And I think, a huge credit to the Broncos defense, they could have easily just packed it in, but they came and played and played hard against us."