New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Offensive guards

Andrus Peat 2020 season analysis:
New Orleans Saints guard Andrus Peat earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod in 2020. Peat started in his 75th career game for an offense that rushed for over 200 yards for the second consecutive week at Atlanta on Dec. 6. He notched 13 starts in the campaign but was forced to miss three regular-season games due to injury.
Best quote from Andrus Peat's 2020 season:
"It's just us having great depth. Guys come in and it's just a next man up mentality. Everyone that's came in has played well. Guys who aren't starting are preparing as if they're the starter so that they'll be ready when it's their time. So just preparation and attention to detail throughout the week is what I think sets us up for that success."
Nick Easton 2020 season analysis:
Saints guard Nick Easton made nine starts in 12 games played for the Saints in 2020. He appeared in 52 percent of the team's offensive snaps, according to Pro-Football-Reference. In Week 3 vs. Green Bay, Easton started at right guard and also took reps at left tackle. Easton started for an offense that rushed for 229 yards and four scores at Denver in Week 12.
Best quote from Easton's 2020 season:
"I truly believe we could go out and run the ball like that every week and we have that mentality as an offensive line. We honestly have a ton of weapons at receiver too and love to get them the ball and block for them as well. But our mentality every week is to go in and run the ball like that and honestly, after watching the film, I think we left some meat on the bones too. I think we could have ran the ball even better. And I think, a huge credit to the Broncos defense, they could have easily just packed it in, but they came and played and played hard against us."
Cesar Ruiz 2020 season analysis:
Saints guard Cesar Ruiz blossomed under veteran leadership on the offensive line in 2020. When the Saints selected the versatile offensive lineman out of Michigan with the 24th overall pick last April, Ruiz was expected to open the season as a starter at right guard before a late preseason injury slowed his development. Ruiz made his NFL debut in the Week 2 loss at Las Vegas. Ruiz enjoyed the best game of his young NFL career in Week 7 against Carolina, playing all 70 offensive snaps, allowing zero pressures on 40 pass-blocking opportunities. As a 2020 NFL draft selection, Ruiz entered the league under unprecedented circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic but displayed the skills necessary to compete at the highest level.
Best quote from Ruiz's 2020 season:
"Even one live game rep, even if I would have gotten in for one play, would have helped. Feeling those out and seeing what an actual live NFL game is like, even if it's only one rep, definitely helps."
