Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints statement on the death of former Mayor Moon Landrieu

Mr. Landrieu was always one of the team’s biggest supporters

Sep 05, 2022 at 03:55 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Maurice-Moon-Landrieu-1920
Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of Maurice Edwin "Moon" Landrieu who served the state of Louisiana and the city of New Orleans honorably for five decades, including serving as mayor from 1970-78. Mr. Landrieu helped the city of New Orleans evolve through a very important period for both the city and our nation as a whole. A member of the New Orleans City Council during the establishment of the Saints franchise and mayor during the construction and opening of the Superdome and one of the biggest boosters of its downtown location, Mr. Landrieu was always one of the team's biggest supporters. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his widow Verna and the entire Landrieu family.

Related Content

news

HBCU Legacy Bowl and NFL to host HBCU Combine

Events to showcase HBCU draft-eligible talent

news

New Orleans Saints announce practice squad additions

news

New Orleans Saints make roster reductions to 53

NFL teams may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players on Wednesday at 12 p.m. CT

news

New Orleans Saints trade DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson and 2025 undisclosed draft pick to Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for future considerations in 2023 and 2024

news

Bayou Rum announced as the official rum of the New Orleans Saints

Starting with preseason Bayou Rum will be featured at Caesars Superdome concession bars, mobile bars and suites

news

Saints, Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha named Jesuit High School Alumnus of the Year

Lauscha was a member of the Class of '87

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: team gets to 80-man roster

news

Tickets on sale for 2022 Saints Hall of Fame induction luncheon, gala

Trio will be recognized October 28-30 leading into Week 8 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: team re-signs Derek Schweiger

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team receives Derrick Kelly off waivers

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs three defensive players

Advertising