New Orleans Saints statement on the death of former Mayor Moon Landrieu

The New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of Maurice Edwin "Moon" Landrieu who served the state of Louisiana and the city of New Orleans honorably for five decades, including serving as mayor from 1970-78. Mr. Landrieu helped the city of New Orleans evolve through a very important period for both the city and our nation as a whole. A member of the New Orleans City Council during the establishment of the Saints franchise and mayor during the construction and opening of the Superdome and one of the biggest boosters of its downtown location, Mr. Landrieu was always one of the team's biggest supporters. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his widow Verna and the entire Landrieu family.