New Orleans Saints special teams ace J.T. Gray named to 2021 PFWA All-NFL and All-NFC team; defensive end Cameron Jordan named All-NFC

New Orleans Saints defensive back J.T. Gray (special teams) was selected to the Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL team for the first time and defensive end Cameron Jordan was selected as an All-NFC selection it was announced Monday, Jan. 24 by the PFWA.

Gray was originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 2018. Selected to the Pro Bowl (starter) for the first time in his career and as an Associated Press first-team All-Pro, this marks the first time he is an All-NFL/All-NFC selection, first being recognized with All-NFC honors in 2019. Voted by his teammates as the team's special teams captain as he set a career-high with 19 special teams tackles (NFL-best 16 solo) to lead the league, playing in 16 of 17 contests. Gray has appeared in 53 regular season games since 2018, posting 43 stops, a blocked punt and a fumble recovery.