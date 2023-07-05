Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints to deliver powerhouse Small Business Program with Eleven Sports Media

Eleven’s award-winning partnership model will allow New Orleans and Louisiana’s wealth of small to medium sized businesses the opportunity to align themselves with a global sports brand

Jul 05, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
saints-11-sports-media

New Orleans Saints and Eleven Sports Media are today launching a partnership that brings small businesses to one of the biggest brands in the NFL.

Established in the English Premier League, Major League Soccer and recently launching in the NFL, Eleven's award-winning partnership model will allow New Orleans and Louisiana's wealth of small to medium sized businesses the opportunity to align themselves with a global sports brand.

Matt Webb, VP corporate partnerships at New Orleans Saints, commented: "We've seen the success that Eleven has had in professional sports leagues around the world and we're very proud to develop our own program with them right here in New Orleans. Small businesses are the heartbeat of our community, and our region is known for turning those small businesses into national powerhouse brands."

Matt Cairns, founder and CEO of Eleven Sports Media, said: "The Eleven model is all about providing the opportunity for small business to be associated and aligned with their local sports teams. It's always particularly rewarding for Eleven when we can bring that value to communities that have suffered hardships over the years, and New Orleans is certainly in that bracket. We can't wait to bring this model and the opportunity to the local marketplace and give that shot in the arm to those local businesses to help support with their growth."

Cairns added "From the moment we spoke to the Saints, it was very clear that their team are passionate about delivering a program into their wider partnership structure that is completely focused on the small business community. We're both very confident that we've put something in place that will deliver true value to small businesses in New Orleans.

Eleven Sports Media will deliver a unique, comprehensive Small Business program that is often too costly and labor-intensive for most teams to deliver on their own. The true value that Eleven's model delivers is derived through a mix of key products and services. In addition to stadium visibility, each Small Business Partner will receive the dedicated support they need for their own marketing and activation needs, ensuring each brand achieves significant return on their objectives.

Webb concluded, "We believe that Eleven's award-winning model is a great fit for our region and can help expedite a natural growth process for our Small Business Partners. We're so excited to bring the passion and love of this team, to the small business community in a new and innovative way."

For more information on Eleven Sports Media, click https://www.eleven.tv

Related Content

news

11th annual Saints Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney open for registration

Proceeds from the 11th running of New Orleans Saints Kickoff Run will benefit the Louisiana National Guard Foundation

news

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau announces that he is in 'full remission' from Hodgkin's lymphoma

Jesuit, LSU product started treatment in the spring

news

Caesars Superdome transformations update | Envision the Future: Part 4

Series looks at the Caesars Superdome renovations that New Orleans Saints fans can expect in 2024

news

Caesars Superdome renovations update | Envision the Future: Part 3

Series look at the Caesars Superdome transformations that New Orleans Saints fans can expect in 2024

news

Caesars Superdome renovations update | Envision the Future: Part 2

Series look at the Caesars Superdome transformations that New Orleans Saints fans can expect in 2024

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add three offensive players to the roster

news

Caesars Superdome transformations update | Envision the Future: Part 1

Series look at the Caesars Superdome renovations that New Orleans Saints fans can expect in 2024

news

Saints legend Drew Brees added as NFL and IFAF Global Flag Football Ambassador

"I am excited about the opportunity to help the National Football League grow the great game of flag football throughout the world."

news

Greer, Paretti and Parkinson set to be honored by Saints Hall of Fame

Trio will be recognized during 2023 NFL season

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add two offensive players to the roster

news

New Orleans Saints granted international marketing rights in France

The National Football League has announced the growth of its 'Global Markets Program'

Advertising