New Orleans Saints to deliver powerhouse Small Business Program with Eleven Sports Media

New Orleans Saints and Eleven Sports Media are today launching a partnership that brings small businesses to one of the biggest brands in the NFL.

Established in the English Premier League, Major League Soccer and recently launching in the NFL, Eleven's award-winning partnership model will allow New Orleans and Louisiana's wealth of small to medium sized businesses the opportunity to align themselves with a global sports brand.

Matt Webb, VP corporate partnerships at New Orleans Saints, commented: "We've seen the success that Eleven has had in professional sports leagues around the world and we're very proud to develop our own program with them right here in New Orleans. Small businesses are the heartbeat of our community, and our region is known for turning those small businesses into national powerhouse brands."

Matt Cairns, founder and CEO of Eleven Sports Media, said: "The Eleven model is all about providing the opportunity for small business to be associated and aligned with their local sports teams. It's always particularly rewarding for Eleven when we can bring that value to communities that have suffered hardships over the years, and New Orleans is certainly in that bracket. We can't wait to bring this model and the opportunity to the local marketplace and give that shot in the arm to those local businesses to help support with their growth."

Cairns added "From the moment we spoke to the Saints, it was very clear that their team are passionate about delivering a program into their wider partnership structure that is completely focused on the small business community. We're both very confident that we've put something in place that will deliver true value to small businesses in New Orleans.

Eleven Sports Media will deliver a unique, comprehensive Small Business program that is often too costly and labor-intensive for most teams to deliver on their own. The true value that Eleven's model delivers is derived through a mix of key products and services. In addition to stadium visibility, each Small Business Partner will receive the dedicated support they need for their own marketing and activation needs, ensuring each brand achieves significant return on their objectives.

Webb concluded, "We believe that Eleven's award-winning model is a great fit for our region and can help expedite a natural growth process for our Small Business Partners. We're so excited to bring the passion and love of this team, to the small business community in a new and innovative way."