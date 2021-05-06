New Orleans Saints sign DT Albert Huggins

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed DT Albert Huggins.
Huggins, 6-2, 305, originally signed with the Texans as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Clemson in 2019, Huggins spent time on the active rosters for the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots as a rookie in 2019. He appeared in four games for the Eagles in 2019, notching three total tackles and one quarterback hit and appeared in one game for the Detroit Lions in 2020.
In four seasons for Clemson, the Orangeburg, S.C. native appeared in 46 games with four starts totaling 83 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, and 25 QB pressures. Huggins was a member of two National Championship teams in college. He earned his degree in parks, recreation & tourism management.