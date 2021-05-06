Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints sign DT Albert Huggins

Huggins spent time on the rosters for Eagles, Patriots and Lions

May 06, 2021 at 04:32 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Huggins-2560-050621
Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed DT ﻿Albert Huggins﻿.

Huggins, 6-2, 305, originally signed with the Texans as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Clemson in 2019, Huggins spent time on the active rosters for the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots as a rookie in 2019. He appeared in four games for the Eagles in 2019, notching three total tackles and one quarterback hit and appeared in one game for the Detroit Lions in 2020.

In four seasons for Clemson, the Orangeburg, S.C. native appeared in 46 games with four starts totaling 83 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, and 25 QB pressures. Huggins was a member of two National Championship teams in college. He earned his degree in parks, recreation & tourism management.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints re-sign center/guard Will Clapp

Over the past three seasons, Clapp has been a valuable blocker on the interior of the Saints offensive line
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with Christian Montano

Montano spent the 2020 offseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers
news

New Orleans Saints sign wide receiver Jalen McCleskey

Wide receiver enjoyed productive college career at Oklahoma State and Tulane
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon on two-year contract

The four-year NFL veteran playing in all 16 regular season contests with the Chiefs
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with tight end Nick Vannett on three-year contract

The five-year veteran played in 15 games with 11 starts for Denver in 2020
news

New Orleans Saints sign FB Alex Armah to one-year contract 

Four-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Carolina Panthers
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with CB P.J. Williams on one-year contract 

Williams was originally selected by New Orleans 78th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft
news

New Orleans Saints trade DT Malcom Brown to Jacksonville Jaguars

New Orleans has finished fourth in opponent rushing yards per game each of the past two seasons
news

New Orleans Saints terminate contract of WR Emmanuel Sanders

Sanders led the Saints wide receiver corps with 61 receptions for 726 yards with five touchdowns
news

Saints terminate contract of linebacker Kwon Alexander

Linebacker started all seven games he appeared in for the Black and Gold following the midseason trade
news

Saints agree to terms with QB Jameis Winston on one-year contract

Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: THANK YOU, #9
BEST 100 DREW BREES PHOTOS
DREW BREES CAREER MILESTONES
READ: BREES' REMARKABLE 20-YEAR NFL CAREER
Advertising