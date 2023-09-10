Halftime update: Tennessee Titans 9, New Orleans Saints 6 | 2023 NFL Week 1

The game got off to a rough start for the Saints when kickoff returner Rashid Shaheed had the ball stripped away on the opening kickoff by Amani Hooker, giving the Titans the ball on the 24-yard line. The Saints defense pushed the Titans back and forced them to settle for a 50-yard Nick Folk field goal. Folk added a 27-yarder and a 31-yarder with 1:40 to play in the second quarter.

Defensive end Cam Jordan and Carl Granderson shared a sack of Ryan Tannehill in the first quarter and Bryan Bresee and Pete Werner shared one to end the half. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore had a nice interception in the second quarter. The Saints held Tannehill to 5 of 14 passing for 83 yards - and the Titans to 0 for 5 on third down - but star running back Derrick Henry had 10 carries for 51 yards and two catches for 56 yards.

Reserve defensive end Payton Turner left in the second quarter with an injury.