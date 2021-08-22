Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara ranked 14th-best player in NFL

NFL Network revealed players ranked 40-11 Sunday in its Top 100 list

Aug 22, 2021 at 05:40 PM

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was listed as the league's 14th-best player in the annual Top 100 list released by the NFL Network on Sunday, Aug. 22. Kamara was the sixth Saints player in the Top 100.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore was ranked No. 86; left tackle Terron Armstead was ranked No. 79; receiver Michael Thomas was ranked No. 72; linebacker Demario Davis was ranked No. 64) and defensive end Cameron Jordan came in at No. 46.

Kamara, entering his fifth season out of Tennessee, ran for 932 yards with 16 touchdowns and caught 83 passes for 756 yards and five touchdowns in 2020.

The network will announce the top 10 players in its list Sunday, Aug. 29.

