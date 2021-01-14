Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara named finalist for FedEx Ground Player of the Year award

Kamara led the NFL with 21 touchdowns in 2020

Jan 14, 2021 at 07:59 AM
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara has been named one of three finalists for the FedEx Ground Player of the Year award for his performance throughout the 2020 NFL season.

Kamara led the league in scrimmage touchdowns (21) and ranked third with 1,688 scrimmage yards (932 rushing, 756 receiving). He was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his record performance on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kamara, 5 feet 10, 215 pounds, enjoyed a career day and performance for the ages in New Orleans' 52-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Dec. 25, tying the NFL record for both total touchdowns and rushing touchdowns with his six scores on the ground. Kamara carried 22 times for a career-high 155 yards (7.0 avg.), adding three receptions for 17 yards for 172 total yards from scrimmage. The rushing touchdowns record tied the record help by Ernie Nevers of the Chicago Cardinals since Nov. 28, 1929, while for total touchdowns, Kamara joins Nevers, the Cleveland Browns' Dub Jones (Nov. 25, 1951) and the Chicago Bears' Gale Sayers (Dec.12, 1965).

Kamara, who recorded five games with at least two touchdowns this season, has 18 career games with two-or-more touchdowns, tied for the most by a player in his first four seasons in NFL history.

As part of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year program, FedEx will donate $20,000 to Direct Relief in the name of each of the winning players. The $40,000 donation will help deliver emergency medical backpacks to local community clinics and health centers throughout the U.S. and in the cities that the winning players play in. Each backpack will support up to 500 people in the community.

Titans running back Derick Henry and Vikings running back Dalvin Cook are also up for the award.

Click here to vote for Kamara for FedEx Ground Player of the Year.

Best of Week 16 2020 Photos: Alvin Kamara

Best of Week 16 2020 Photos: Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints
1 / 10

Michael C. Hebert
2 / 10

Michael C. Hebert
3 / 10

Michael C. Hebert
4 / 10

Michael C. Hebert
5 / 10

Michael C. Hebert
6 / 10

Michael C. Hebert
7 / 10

Michael C. Hebert
8 / 10

Michael C. Hebert
9 / 10

Michael C. Hebert
10 / 10

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Advertising