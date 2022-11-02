New Orleans Saints team up with Rouses Markets to tackle hunger across the Gulf South region

The New Orleans Saints are teaming up with official team partner Rouses Markets in an effort to tackle Hunger across the Gulf South this November.

The Saints and Rouses Markets are sending the 'Tackle Hunger' truck to travel across the Gulf South region, making stops at various Rouses Markets locations to collect non-perishable food items, paper product donations, and monetary donations to provide to food pantries throughout the region.

"The New Orleans Saints are thrilled to partner with Rouses Markets to launch the 'Tackle Hunger' community program this season, and I am humbled to play a small part in supporting the mission to fight hunger across the Gulf South region," New Orleans Saints Owner Mrs. Gayle Benson said. "The 'Tackle Hunger' program is one example of why the Saints' partnership with Rouses Markets continues to leave a lasting impact in our community, and I am excited to see the difference we make by providing food to those in need."

"The food and funds raised through 'Tackle Hunger' will ensure that local families get the food the need now, and for the holidays," Rouses Markets CEO Danny Rouse said. "It will also go a long way to restocking our local food banks and food pantries, which are still stretched thin from the pandemic, Hurricane Ida and other storms in recent years."

Mobile, AL

November 3 | 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Location: Rouses Market #73 - 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608

Food Bank: Feeding the Gulf Coast Foodbank

Houma, LA

November 10 | 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Location: Rouses Market #15 - 1410 Saint Charles St., Houma, LA 70360

Food Bank: Second Harvest Foodbank

Metairie, LA / North Shore

November 17

Rouses Market #25 - 2900 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, LA 70002

Food Bank: Second Harvest Foodbank

Rouses Market #21 - 3461 East Causeway Apr, Mandeville, LA

Food Bank: Second Harvest Foodbank

Baton Rouge, LA

November 18

Rouses Market #70 - 600 Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70820

Food Bank: Greater Baton Rouge Foodbank