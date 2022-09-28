New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Fields, 6-0, 200, originally signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech and after spending the first two weeks of the season on the practice squad, he made his regular season debut in the team's contest at Carolina on Sunday, where he contributed on special teams.

Fields was a five-year letterman for Texas Tech, who played in 55 contests and started a school-record 49 career games in college and ended his Red Raider career with 224 tackles (182 solo), 13.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, four fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles and 45 passes defended. He was ranked second among FBS players at the end of the season for career passes defended. The Taylor, Texas native's 45 passes defended marked the most for a Red Raider over his career dating back to 2000. In 2021, he played in 12 games with 11 starts and totaled 50 tackles (41 solo) at cornerback, including four that went for a loss and also recorded one fumble recovery and a team‐leading 11 pass breakups, earning second-team All-Big 12 recognition. In 2020, he played in eight games with six starts in a college season abbreviated by COVID-19 and totaled 31 tackles (28 solo) on the year, including one that went for a loss, to go along with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a team‐leading 11 pass breakups, as he earned conference honorable mention honors in a vote by coaches.