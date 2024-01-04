Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints sign Shemar Jean-Charles to active roster

Jan 04, 2024 at 04:16 PM
New Orleans Saints
Margaret Bowles

The New Orleans Saints have signed defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles to the active roster from the practice squad, it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Shemar Jean-Charles

#38 CB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 184 lbs
  • College: Appalachian State

Jean-Charles (pronounced John Charles), 5-10, 184, was originally selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round (178th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Appalachian State and has played in 27 regular season games for the Packers (2021-22), San Francisco 49ers (2023) and Saints (2023), making three solo tackles and 12 special teams stops. In 2023, the Miramar, Fla. native has played in five games for the 49ers and two for the Saints and was credited with one solo tackle and three special teams stops for San Francisco. Jean-Charles played in 50 games with 25 starts at Appalachian State and registered 97 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He started 12 games as a senior in 2020 and registered 37 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception, earning first-team All-Sun Belt honors and Sun Belt Player of the Year honors from Pro Football Focus.

