The New Orleans Saints have signed practice squad wide receivers Keith Kirkwood and Rashid Shaheed to the active roster, activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and wide receiver Kevin White from the practice squad to the active roster (standard), waived quarterback Jake Luton, placed wide receiver Deonte Harty on Injured Reserve and signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad.
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves
Oct 15, 2022 at 03:02 PM