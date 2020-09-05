Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints announce 53-man roster reductions for 2020

The New Orleans Saints made their 2020 roster cuts to get down to their 53-man roster.

Sep 05, 2020 at 04:27 PM
The New Orleans Saints made the following roster moves today to reach the National Football League-mandated reduction to 53 players, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

The Saints terminated the contracts of the following five players:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
Anthony Chickillo LB 6-3 255 27 6 Miami (Fla.)
Mario Edwards Jr. DL 6-3 280 26 6 Florida State
Bennie Fowler III WR 6-1 218 29 6 Michigan State
Patrick Omameh G 6-4 327 30 8 Michigan
Margus Hunt DE 6-8 295 33 8 Southern Methodist

The Saints have waived the following 17 players:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
Joe Bachie LB 6-2 231 22 R Michigan State
Emmanuel Butler WR 6-4 220 24 1 Northern Arizona
Austin Carr WR 6-1 195 26 4 Northwestern
T.J. Carter DE 6-4 289 21 R Kentucky
Andrew Dowell LB 6-1 225 23 1 Michigan State
Garrett Griffin TE 6-4 240 26 3 Air Force
Kemon Hall CB 5-11 190 23 1 North Texas
Lil’Jordan Humphrey WR 6-4 225 22 1 Texas
Juwan Johnson WR 6-4 231 23 R Oregon
Tony Jones Jr. RB 5-11 224 22 R Notre Dame
Wynton McManis LB 6-1 225 25 2 Memphis
Jordan Steckler OL 6-5 305 24 R Northern Illinois
Tommy Stevens TE 6-5 235 23 R Mississippi State
Calvin Throckmorton OL 6-5 309 24 R Oregon
Cameron Tom C 6-4 300 25 4 Southern Mississippi
Keith Washington II DB 6-1 180 23 R West Virginia
Ethan Wolf TE 6-6 252 24 3 Tennessee

The Saints waived/injured the following player:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
Saquan Hampton DB 6-1 206 24 2 Rutgers

The Saints placed the following player on Reserve/Physically Unable To Perform:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
Kiko Alonso LB 6-3 239 30 8 Oregon

The Saints placed the following player on Injured Reserve:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
Anthony Lanier II DE 6-6 285 27 3 Alabama A&M

The following player was placed on Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
James Hurst OL 6-5 310 28 7 North Carolina

Beginning Sunday at 12 p.m. CT, the Saints and all 32 NFL teams may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players. The Saints will open the regular season Sunday, Sept. 13 when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 3:25 p.m. CT.

Advertising