Saints announce 53-man roster reductions for 2020

Check out the faces of your 2020 New Orleans Saints 53-man roster.
The New Orleans Saints made the following roster moves today to reach the National Football League-mandated reduction to 53 players, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
The Saints terminated the contracts of the following five players:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|Anthony Chickillo
|LB
|6-3
|255
|27
|6
|Miami (Fla.)
|Mario Edwards Jr.
|DL
|6-3
|280
|26
|6
|Florida State
|Bennie Fowler III
|WR
|6-1
|218
|29
|6
|Michigan State
|Patrick Omameh
|G
|6-4
|327
|30
|8
|Michigan
|Margus Hunt
|DE
|6-8
|295
|33
|8
|Southern Methodist
The Saints have waived the following 17 players:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|Joe Bachie
|LB
|6-2
|231
|22
|R
|Michigan State
|Emmanuel Butler
|WR
|6-4
|220
|24
|1
|Northern Arizona
|Austin Carr
|WR
|6-1
|195
|26
|4
|Northwestern
|T.J. Carter
|DE
|6-4
|289
|21
|R
|Kentucky
|Andrew Dowell
|LB
|6-1
|225
|23
|1
|Michigan State
|Garrett Griffin
|TE
|6-4
|240
|26
|3
|Air Force
|Kemon Hall
|CB
|5-11
|190
|23
|1
|North Texas
|Lil’Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|6-4
|225
|22
|1
|Texas
|Juwan Johnson
|WR
|6-4
|231
|23
|R
|Oregon
|Tony Jones Jr.
|RB
|5-11
|224
|22
|R
|Notre Dame
|Wynton McManis
|LB
|6-1
|225
|25
|2
|Memphis
|Jordan Steckler
|OL
|6-5
|305
|24
|R
|Northern Illinois
|Tommy Stevens
|TE
|6-5
|235
|23
|R
|Mississippi State
|Calvin Throckmorton
|OL
|6-5
|309
|24
|R
|Oregon
|Cameron Tom
|C
|6-4
|300
|25
|4
|Southern Mississippi
|Keith Washington II
|DB
|6-1
|180
|23
|R
|West Virginia
|Ethan Wolf
|TE
|6-6
|252
|24
|3
|Tennessee
The Saints waived/injured the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|Saquan Hampton
|DB
|6-1
|206
|24
|2
|Rutgers
The Saints placed the following player on Reserve/Physically Unable To Perform:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|Kiko Alonso
|LB
|6-3
|239
|30
|8
|Oregon
The Saints placed the following player on Injured Reserve:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|Anthony Lanier II
|DE
|6-6
|285
|27
|3
|Alabama A&M
The following player was placed on Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|James Hurst
|OL
|6-5
|310
|28
|7
|North Carolina
Beginning Sunday at 12 p.m. CT, the Saints and all 32 NFL teams may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players. The Saints will open the regular season Sunday, Sept. 13 when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 3:25 p.m. CT.