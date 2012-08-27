Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Reach 75 Player Roster Limit

Saints announced 15 transactions on Monday

Aug 26, 2012 at 09:25 PM

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have waived 13 players and terminated the contracts of two vested veterans. The announcements were made by New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Vested veterans DT Remi Ayodele (6 years; Oklahoma) and QB Luke McCown (9; Louisiana Tech) had their contacts terminated, while the team announced the following players were waived: LB Aaron Tevis (Rookie; Boise State), C Brian Folkerts (Rookie; Washburn), TE Jake Byrne (Rookie; Wisconsin), S Johnny Thomas (Rookie; Oklahoma State), WR Derek Moye (Rookie; Penn State), G Paul Fenaroli (1st Year; Stony Brook), T Hutch Eckerson (1st Year; South Carolina), DE Donavan Robinson (Rookie; Jackson State), WR Kevin Hardy (Rookie; The Citadel), CB Kamaal McIlwain (1st Year; Newberry), DT Swanson Miller (1st Year; Oklahoma State), CB Cord Parks (1st Year; Northeastern) and WR Marques Clark (Rookie; Henderson State).

