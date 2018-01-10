Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints rank first in NFL in fan gameday satisfaction

The rankings are issued by the NFL following fan surveying, on-site reviews of every home game during the regular season.

Jan 10, 2018 at 08:53 AM

Wild Card Playoffs: Saints vs. Panthers - Fans

Saints fans show their supports against the Panthers in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

In a survey conducted by the NFL's League Observation Program and third party Expert Review Audits of all 32 NFL teams, the New Orleans Saints were ranked number one by the National Football League in Overall Gameday Satisfaction for the 2017 NFL season. This survey was conducted throughout the regular season, and did not include playoff games.

The rankings are issued by the NFL following fan surveying, on-site reviews of every home game. Each of the League's thirty-two clubs are reviewed in eight categories including Game Entertainment (ranked #2), Arrival (ranked #3), Departure (ranked #1), Safety and Security (ranked #2), Food (ranked #3), Gameday Staff (ranked #2), Stadium Technology (ranked #7) and Merchandise (ranked #7).

"Just as it is our goal is to win championships on the field, our organization wants to create an atmosphere that is the best fan experience in the NFL every season. While we are very proud of this ranking, I can assure you we will continue to work aggressively to earn the highest rankings in every category to improve in all areas that affect our fans" said Saints Qwner Tom Benson. "The superb rankings we received are directly attributable to the detailed feedback we seek from our fans and the cooperation and commitment of our team, our partners in law enforcement and the management and staff of SMG. I know they all share my commitment to making every gameday a safe, memorable and fan-focused experience."

Some particularly highly rated elements included the team's emphasis on family oriented entertainment, audio prompts and music (all ranked 1st in the NFL).

In addition, the team ranked first in the NFL in egress following a multi-year effort in cooperation with law enforcement and SMG staff to make the process of exiting the stadium safer and faster.

Team President Dennis Lauscha said, "We will continue to work with all partners to make every facet of the game experience safe, seamless and fun from the moment our fans leave their homes until they return safely to their homes. We have invested significantly in customer service training, technology upgrades to our audio and visual systems and enhancements to our fan entertainment elements. The most important factor fueling these improvements is the feedback we get from our fans through surveying and consistent Season Ticket Holder communication. We look forward to working with our fans to make the 2018 fan experience even better".

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

