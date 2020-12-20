Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston placed on Reserve/Covid-19 list

Saints play the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon

Dec 20, 2020 at 10:59 AM
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ has been placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list, the team announced Sunday, Dec. 20

The Saints (10-3) play the Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

