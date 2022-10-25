New Orleans Saints production team nominated for two Emmy awards

The New Orleans Saints have been nominated for two Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards; Best Sports Promotion category: Saints Hype Video, and Best Series category for "In That Number", a behind-the-scene look at the making of the Saints Cheer Krewe.

The Saints production team, led by former NFL Network producer Shaneika Dabney-Henderson has totaled five Suncoast Regional Emmy nominations since 2019. This continues the legacy of late Saints owner Tom Benson, who owned Fox 8 New Orleans from 2008-2017 winning five Emmy Awards during that span.

"Our commitment to quality content continues as we were very proud to have won Emmys in the past when owning WVUE Fox 8 New Orleans," said New Orleans Saints President Dennis Lauscha. "It was always been Mr. Benson's vision, and that commitment remains even higher today with Mrs. Benson to deliver the highest quality graphic, television broadcast and in-game content for our fans."

"I am tremendously proud of our production team and the work we have been able to do with the support of Mrs. Benson and our senior leaders," said Dabney-Henderson. "The "In That Number" series in particular was a collaborative effort that required involvement from every facet of our production unit. We are honored to receive this recognition from our peers."

The award ceremony takes place in Orlando, Fla., on December 10, 2022. Click here for a full list of nominations.