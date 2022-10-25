Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints production team nominated for two Emmy awards

Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on December 10, 2022

Oct 25, 2022 at 10:01 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Helmet-1920-022321
Margaret Bowles

The New Orleans Saints have been nominated for two Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards; Best Sports Promotion category: Saints Hype Video, and Best Series category for "In That Number", a behind-the-scene look at the making of the Saints Cheer Krewe.

The Saints production team, led by former NFL Network producer Shaneika Dabney-Henderson has totaled five Suncoast Regional Emmy nominations since 2019. This continues the legacy of late Saints owner Tom Benson, who owned Fox 8 New Orleans from 2008-2017 winning five Emmy Awards during that span.

"Our commitment to quality content continues as we were very proud to have won Emmys in the past when owning WVUE Fox 8 New Orleans," said New Orleans Saints President Dennis Lauscha. "It was always been Mr. Benson's vision, and that commitment remains even higher today with Mrs. Benson to deliver the highest quality graphic, television broadcast and in-game content for our fans."

"I am tremendously proud of our production team and the work we have been able to do with the support of Mrs. Benson and our senior leaders," said Dabney-Henderson. "The "In That Number" series in particular was a collaborative effort that required involvement from every facet of our production unit. We are honored to receive this recognition from our peers."

The award ceremony takes place in Orlando, Fla., on December 10, 2022. Click here for a full list of nominations.

About the Suncoast Regional Emmy Award
The Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is a professional service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and related media and to the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry. In order to receive a nomination, an entry must reach a threshold percentage of high scores. Entries with scores below that threshold do not receive a nomination.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Hill had four touchdowns in win over Seahawks

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Mickey Loomis announced several roster moves on Saturday

news

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September

Ohio State product had 17 receptions for 268 yards in his first three games

news

Nine New Orleans Saints legends nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023

Nine former members of the Black and Gold are eligible

news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis to host second annual Dining for Dreams Event on Oct. 10

Davis and his teammates will entertain, interact with guests to raise money for charitable causes

news

New Orleans Saints announce partnership with Brother's Food Mart to help better serve the New Orleans community

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with Erik McCoy on five-year extension

The 91 sacks the Saints have given up since McCoy was drafted in 2019 are the sixth-fewest in the NFL

news

New Orleans Saints statement on the death of former Mayor Moon Landrieu

Mr. Landrieu was always one of the team's biggest supporters

news

HBCU Legacy Bowl and NFL to host HBCU Combine

Events to showcase HBCU draft-eligible talent

news

New Orleans Saints announce practice squad additions

news

New Orleans Saints make roster reductions to 53

NFL teams may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players on Wednesday at 12 p.m. CT

Advertising