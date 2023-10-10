Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints production team nominated for four regional Emmy Awards

Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards ceremony will take place Dec. 2

Oct 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans production department has been nominated for four Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards.

The Saints were nominated in the category Promotion: Sports Promotion (Single Spot/Campaign) for the team's hype video for the 2022 Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Oct. 2, 2022.

The Pelicans series "The Squad" was nominated for the best Sports Program - Post Produced or Edited Series.

Senior content manager Jon Lavengetto was nominated in the best Editor – Sports category.

Vice president of production Shaneika Dabney-Henderson was nominated in the best Writer – Spot Announcement category.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from our peers for the fourth consecutive year. It speaks to the hard work and creativity of our entire Saints and Pelicans production group," Dabney-Henderson said. "We are also grateful for Mrs. Benson's continued support of our creative team."

Last year, the production department received two Emmy nominations.

The Suncoast chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences awards Emmys to a wide swath of the Gulf Coast region including entire state of Florida, Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles and New Orleans, Mobile, Ala., Thomasville, Ga., and Puerto Rico.

The 47th Annual Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards takes place Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Fla.

