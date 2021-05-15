New Orleans Saints preseason schedule coming into more focus

The New Orleans Saints' three-game preseason schedule is coming into more focus.

When the entire 2021 schedule was released Wednesday, May 12 it showed that the Saints would play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 23 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Week 2 with a Week 1 game at Baltimore and a Week 3 game at home vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

The Ravens on Friday announced that the Week 1 game vs. the Saints would be at 6 p.m. Aug. 14. The date and time of the Saints-Cardinals game should be announced soon.