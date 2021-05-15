Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints preseason schedule coming into more focus

Saints will open preseason at Baltimore at 6 p.m. Aug. 14

May 15, 2021 at 08:23 AM
New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints' three-game preseason schedule is coming into more focus.

When the entire 2021 schedule was released Wednesday, May 12 it showed that the Saints would play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 23 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Week 2 with a Week 1 game at Baltimore and a Week 3 game at home vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

The Ravens on Friday announced that the Week 1 game vs. the Saints would be at 6 p.m. Aug. 14. The date and time of the Saints-Cardinals game should be announced soon.

ESPN is broadcasting the Saints-Jaguars game. The Ravens and Cardinals preseason contests will be broadcast regionally on the Gray Communications network of stations on the Gulf Coast, available in the New Orleans area on Fox-8 WVUE. WWL Radio will broadcast all three preseason games and the entire 17-game regular season.

