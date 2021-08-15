Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints preseason opener spoiled by turnovers, penalties

Six turnovers, 10 penalties pivotal in 17-14 loss to Baltimore

Aug 15, 2021 at 12:14 AM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Game action photos from Saints at Ravens 2021 NFL Preseason Week 1

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
1 / 46

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
2 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
3 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
4 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
5 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
6 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
7 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
8 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
9 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill gestures before taking the snap against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
10 / 46

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill gestures before taking the snap against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
11 / 46

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
12 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
13 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
14 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
15 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
16 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
17 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
18 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, right, tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
19 / 46

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, right, tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey is in motion against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
20 / 46

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey is in motion against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) center applies a stiff arm on New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
21 / 46

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) center applies a stiff arm on New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss, left, and defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow celebrate after they forced the Baltimore Ravens to turn the ball over on downs during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
22 / 46

New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss, left, and defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow celebrate after they forced the Baltimore Ravens to turn the ball over on downs during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
23 / 46

New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
24 / 46

New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
25 / 46

New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
26 / 46

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
27 / 46

New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
28 / 46

New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
29 / 46

New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
30 / 46

New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
31 / 46

New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
32 / 46

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints running back Devonta Freeman, center, runs with the ball against Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone (26) and cornerback Anthony Averett (23) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
33 / 46

New Orleans Saints running back Devonta Freeman, center, runs with the ball against Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone (26) and cornerback Anthony Averett (23) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon walks off the field with a bloody mouth after attempting a tackle on Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
34 / 46

New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon walks off the field with a bloody mouth after attempting a tackle on Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
35 / 46

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon walks off the field with a bloody mouth after attempting a tackle on Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
36 / 46

New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon walks off the field with a bloody mouth after attempting a tackle on Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
37 / 46

New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
38 / 46

New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
39 / 46

New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
saints-ravens-action-8-14-21-36
40 / 46
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Ty Montgomery makes a catch on a pass from quarterback Jameis Winston during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
41 / 46

New Orleans Saints running back Ty Montgomery makes a catch on a pass from quarterback Jameis Winston during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, right, tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
42 / 46

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, right, tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara looks on from the bench during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
43 / 46

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara looks on from the bench during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84) gestures after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Jameis Winston, not visible, during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. Saints' Juwan Johnson, back, joins in on the celebration. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
44 / 46

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84) gestures after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Jameis Winston, not visible, during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. Saints' Juwan Johnson, back, joins in on the celebration. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84) pulls in a touchdown catch on a pass from quarterback Jameis Winston, not visible, as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (23) tries to bring him down during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
45 / 46

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84) pulls in a touchdown catch on a pass from quarterback Jameis Winston, not visible, as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (23) tries to bring him down during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
A sunset is visible during the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
46 / 46

A sunset is visible during the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore – Sean Payton's face was a roadmap, his face was a navigation system and neither depicted a man who was on an enjoyable postgame ride.

As the New Orleans Saints coach recapped a 17-14 loss to Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium in the Saints' preseason opener, he correctly noted that there were positives that were evident – six yards per play, 5 of 11 on third down, 272 passing yards.

But the debits – six turnovers (three interceptions, three lost fumbles) and the penalties (10) – were more than enough to offset the credits.

Payton said the Saints were fortunate to have had a halftime lead (14-9) despite the myriad mistakes. Quarterback ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ said it was hard to get past looking at the turnovers. And while no fault could be found in New Orleans' effort, the sloppiness of play was undeniable.

The Saints had three turnovers (two lost fumbles and an interception) in the first quarter, and four in the first half. New Orleans lost two fumbles in the red zone, and quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ said he simply needed to "throw a better ball" on a deep pass attempt for Lil'Jordan Humphrey. That pass possibly would have been a 60-yard touchdown pass and a 21-6 lead, but instead became an interception that led to a Ravens field goal as the first-half clock expired.

Defensively, New Orleans was stout throughout. Linebacker Kaden Elliss had eight tackles, a fumble recovery and a tackle for loss on a fourth down. Linebacker Zack Baun similarly was impressive in the first half with five tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed. Rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo stood out on defense and added a special team tackle.

And the Saints forced and recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass while holding the Ravens to 350 yards on 80 plays.

But while Hill (8 of 12 for 81 yards), Winston (7 of 12 for 96 and a touchdown), Ian Book (9 of 16 for 126 yards) and running back Tony Jones Jr. (seven carries for 82 yards and a touchdown, five catches for 38 yards) fueled the offense, each committed a turnover.

Hill, Winston and Book threw interceptions, and Jones lost a fumble.

The cleanup process will be vast. Four penalties, Payton said, were neutral zone infractions caused by hard counts; the Saints will have to be more disciplined because they'll see/hear more of that in upcoming games. And ball security drills, which Jones noted that the team routinely practices, possibly will be emphasized even more before the next preseason game, on Monday, Aug. 23 against Jacksonville in the Caesars Superdome.

The first preseason game wasn't expected to be completed without flaws. The Saints had more than enough of them, and now will seek to employ the corrections to grow from them.

