New Orleans Saints players on loss to Falcons

RB Mark Ingram

(On the 0-3 start)

"We have to go back to the drawing board. We are all professionals. There's lots of times that we have found ways to beat ourselves. You have to give credit to the teams that beat us. However, I think a lot of times we find ways to beat ourselves. We just have to get better."

(On the fumbled punt)

"We find ways to beat ourselves. It was great drive. We went down and scored. We were about to get the ball back. Maybe we will score again. Instead, they get seven points. That's just another way to shoot ourselves in the foot."

(On his mentality after five consecutive touchdowns were surrendered by the defense)

"We have to score. We're a team. We have to score. We have to find a (to) way stay on the field and score points. They played good ball. It's just like on offense when we aren't paying attention to detail. We are a team. We support each other no matter the circumstance. If it's a high scoring game, then we've got to put up some points.

WR Tommylee Lewis

(On being more involved in the offense)

"It was great to go out there and get some reps in. It was great to catch some balls. I prepared for the opportunity"

(On the fumbled punt return)

"It was like a flash. I didn't realize he was that close. It was just a bang-bang play. You just try to roll with it and then find the ball. It's unfortunate that it happened, but we had to move on."

LB Craig Robertson

(On the injuries that have affected the defense)

"We cannot use injuries as an excuse. That is the business that we are in, we just have to find a way. We have to dig deep down. We just have to keep coming back every play and do our job."

(On if the margin of error is getting smaller)

"Definitely. It's a winning business. With the goals that we have, we have to win games. Collectively as a team, we are trying to reach our goals. We know that we have to buckle down and figure out what we have to figure out. We have to get it turned around."

(On the team dealing with an 0-3 start)