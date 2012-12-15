 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Place OT Charles Brown and S Malcolm Jenkins on Injured Reserve

Saints sign G Ricky Henry and S Jerico Nelson to active roster from practice squad

Dec 15, 2012 at 03:26 AM
jenkins_article_packers_tackle.jpg

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Saturday that the team has placed T Charles Brown and S Malcolm Jenkins on the reserve/injured list, ending the season for the two players. In two related transactions, the Saints have signed G Ricky Henry and S Jerico Nelson to the active roster from the team's practice squad.

Brown was drafted by the club in the second round in 2010 and has appeared in 21 career games with 8 starts. The 25-year old offensive lineman has opened seven games at right tackle and one contest as a blocking tight end. He appeared in ten games with three starts in 2012 before suffering a knee injury at Oakland on November 18 and was declared inactive for the team's last three contests.

Jenkins was drafted by the club in the first round in 2009 and has appeared in 57 games with 49 starts, playing at both cornerback and safety. The 6-0, 204-pound defensive back has recorded 325 career tackles (233 solo), two sacks, four interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, 32 pass defenses, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

The 24-year-old defender started all 13 games at free safety for the Saints in 2012 and ranked third on the team with 95 tackles with one interception returned for a 55-yard touchdowns, five passes defensed and one blocked kick.

Henry, 6-4, 310, has spent the entire 2012 regular season on the Saints practice squad after being waived by the Chicago Bears at the conclusion of the preseason. He was originally signed by Chicago as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2011. After spending the first two and a half months on the Bears practice squad as a rookie, he was promoted to the active roster for the final six weeks of the regular season and appeared in one contest.

Nelson, 5-10, 216, was originally signed by New Orleans as a free agent following the 2012 NFL Draft. The former Destrehan High School standout has spent the entire season on the practice squad following a four-year career at Arkansas, where he appeared in 49 games and finished his career with 269 tackles, 10.5 sacks, four interceptions, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. As a senior in 2011, Nelson appeared in all 13 contests and recorded 70 stops, two sacks, two interceptions, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

