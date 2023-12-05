Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans production team wins three Emmy Awards

Saints and Pelicans production team has totaled nine Suncoast Regional Emmy nominations since 2019

Dec 05, 2023 at 10:36 AM
Margaret Bowles

The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans production team won three Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards voted on by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). Below are the categories and names of the winners:

  • Sports Program Series – New Orleans Pelicans: The Squad
    • Shaneika Dabney-Henderson, Shota Hashimoto, Jon Lavengetto, Jon Mahody, John Sebag, Chrys Sims
  • Team Promotional Videos – Shaneika Dabney-Henderson
  • Sports Editor – Jon Lavengetto

The Saints and Pelicans production team has totaled nine Suncoast Regional Emmy nominations since 2019 and three wins. This continues the legacy of Mr. and Mrs. Benson, who owned WVUE Fox 8 New Orleans from 2008-2017, winning five Emmy Awards during that span.

"Our dedication to delivering top-notch content remains unwavering, and we take immense pride in our video production team for this year's success at the Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards," said New Orleans Saints and Pelicans president, Dennis Lauscha. "This achievement aligns with Mr. and Mrs. Benson's visionary legacy, having previously secured Emmys during their ownership of WVUE Fox 8 New Orleans. Under the continued commitment of Mrs. Benson, we strive to uphold the highest standards in producing, editing, and in-game content production, ensuring an unparalleled experience for our fans. It takes enormous dedication, creativity and teamwork throughout our organization to accomplish this goal."

"It is an incredible honor to receive this recognition from our peers," said New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Vice President of Production, Shaneika Dabney-Henderson. "'The Squad' series, which gives fans a unique, all-access look at the New Orleans Pelicans, engages every facet of our in-game and digital production unit and would not be possible without the support of Mrs. Benson, our basketball operations staff and team leadership."

To view the full list of Suncoast Regional Emmy Award winners, click here.

About the Suncoast Regional Emmy Award
The Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is a professional service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and related media and to the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry. In order to receive a nomination, an entry must reach a threshold percentage of high scores. Entries with scores below that threshold do not receive a nomination.

