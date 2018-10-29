New Orleans Saints notes from Minnesota Vikings game

The New Orleans Saints defeated the Vikings 30-20 on Sunday, giving them their third straight win when they are in a stretch against a team in first place in their division or holding a share of first place in their division. The last time the Saints had three straight wins when they played a team first or tied for first in their division was weeks one-three in 2002.

• The 6-1 Saints return to action Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome when they face the 8-0 Los Angeles Rams. The game will air on Fox at 3:25 p.m. CT.

•New Orleans extends its winning streak to six games, giving them the Saints consecutive seasons of six-game winning streak or more for the first time since 2009-2011 (eight-game winning streak in 2017 from 9/24-11/19) It gives the Saints their 10th winning streak of at least six games in franchise history and their fifth since Sean Payton become head coach in 2006.

•The Saints win improved New Orleans' all-time regular season record against the Vikings to 11-19, giving the team its first win at U.S. Bank Stadium. The victory made it the 55th road facility the team has won a game at in its history. It also gives Paytona 4-2 record against the Vikings in the regular season, 5-3 including two postseason contests. Payton now has a 2-1 record against Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer in the regular season and a 2-2 mark including the postseason.

•The win gives the franchise its fourth 4-0 start on the road (1988, 1991, 2009), the first since 2009. The win also gave the Saints a four-game winning streak on the road for the first time since the 2010 campaign.

•Paytonhas 118 career victories (regular season and postseason), putting him in a tie with George Allen and Norv Turnerfor 36th all-time.

•The Saints currently have a streak of 263 regular season games without having been shut out, dating back to a 26-20 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 6, 2002 at Raymond James Stadium, the longest running streak in the National Football League, fifth-longest all-time.

•QB Drew Brees completed 18-of-23 passes for 120 yards, surpassing 60,000 career yards as a Saint. Brees played in his 256th career regular season game to move into a tie for 34th in NFL record books with David Binn (1994-2010) and London Fletcher (1998-2013). Today was Brees' 255th career start. Only Brett Favre (298), Peyton Manning (265) and New England's Tom Brady (258) have started more games.Brees played in his 197th game as a Saint, surpassing K Morten Andersen (1982-94) for the most games played in franchise history.

• QB Taysom Hill connected with Michael Thomas on a 44-yard pass on the opening drive. He also had a five-yard reception and two kickoff returns for 50 yards.

•RB Alvin Kamara rushed 13 times for 45 yards and one TD. Kamara also recorded seven catches for 31 yards and one TD.

•RBMark Ingramled the Saints with 63 rushing yards on 13 carries. Ingram also recorded three catches for 29 yards.

•WR Michael Thomasfinished with five receptions for 81 yards with a long of 44 yards. Thomas became the 12th Saint to have 250 catches in a Black and Gold uniform and the 11th Saint to reach 3,000 receiving yards.

•DE Cameron Jordanplayed in his 119th consecutive game, the second-longest games played streak for defensive ends behind Carolina's Julius Peppers.

•DT Sheldon Rankins recorded two sacks and three tackles.

•DE Marcus Davenporttallied two sacks and now has four takedowns as a rookie.

•CB Eli Apple recorded a team-high nine tackles in his Saints debut.

• CB P.J. Williams forced a fumble in the second quarter and recorded his first career interception returned for a touchdown with 6:08 remaining in the third quarter.

• CB Marshon Lattimorerecovered a fumble and returned it 54 yards to the Minnesota 33-yard line.

•K Wil Lutz converted three field goals and three extra points and has 339 career points, passing RB Deuce McAllister (330) for sole possession of sixth place in franchise history.