New Orleans Saints notes from Carolina Panthers game

• With the win, the New Orleans Saints finish their regular season 13-3 for the fourth time in franchise history, all since 2009, giving them back-to-back 13-win seasons for the first time in franchise history. The last team with back-to-back seasons of at least 13 wins were the 2016 and 2017 New England Patriots.

• The win improves New Orleans' all-time regular record against the Panthers in the regular season to 25-25, giving them an overall 26-25 mark including the 2017 NFC Wild Card playoff win. The Panthers are now the 1oth NFL team the Saints have an all-time winning record against.

• The Saints wrap up their regular season road record at 7-1, giving them a 7-1 road mark for the fourth time in franchise history and for the first time in back-to-back seasons.

• The win gives the Saints a season sweep against the Panthers, their second against Carolina in three seasons. Having already swept Tampa Bay, the win gives them their first season sweep against two NFC South opponents in the same season since 2013, when they swept Atlanta and Tampa Bay.

• New Orleans set an NFL record for the fewest turnovers in a single season with eight, surpassing the previous marks set by the 2010 Patriots with 10 and the 2011 49ers with 11.

• With only two lost fumbles in 2019, New Orleans finishes tied with the 2002 Kansas City Chiefs and 2014 Minnesota Vikings for the fewest lost fumbles in a season.

• Coach Sean Payton now has a 14-12 regular season record against the Panthers, 15-12 including the playoff win. The win gives him a 7-6 road mark at Carolina and at least a .500 regular season mark against 27 of 31 NFL opponents.

• Facing Panthers Interim Coach Perry Fewellfor the first time as a head coach, the win makes him the 67th coach Payton has a victory against and the 49th coach he has a winning mark against.

• New Orleans racked up 379 yards with 264 passing yards and 115 rushing yards.

• Quarterback Drew Brees started and completed 19-of-30 passes for 253 yards, three touchdowns, and a 123.3 quarterback rating. Brees led the Saints on six scoring drives resulting in six touchdowns.

• Brees finished the regular season with 27 touchdown passes, the 14th season Brees has thrown for 25 or more touchdowns, moving into a tie with Tom Brady for second place in NFL record books behind Peyton Manning.

• Sunday marked the 200th regular season start of Drew Brees with Sean Payton as his head coach. The only QB combination to exceed is Tom Brady and Bill Belichick whostarted 281 on Sunday.

• Receiver Tre'Quan Smith led the team in receiving with five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. Smith recorded his longest catch of the season on a 32-yard reception from Brees.

• Receiver Michael Thomasfinished with four catches for 37 yards, giving him 149 receptions on the season and currently has sizable leads for both the league lead in receptions and receiving yards. If he continues to be the league leader in both categories, it would be the first time that the same player was the leader in both categories since Antonio Brown's 129 grabs for 1,698 yards in 2014.

• Tight end Jared Cook caught two passes for 44 yards and a touchdown. Cook finished the 2019 season with a career-high nine touchdown receptions.

• Running back Alvin Kamara finished with 39 yards on eight carries with two rushing touchdowns.

• With 57 yards from scrimmage, he joins Deuce McAllister (2002-04) as only the second Saint with 1,300 total yards from scrimmage in three consecutive seasons.

• Quarterback Taysom Hill started the game as a tight end, catching both a career-long reception and scoring play on a 45-yard touchdown from Brees. Hill also carried twice for four yards.

• New Orleans finished the regular season with 51 sacks in 2019, surpassing the 50-sack mark for the ninth time in franchise history and for the first time since 2001.

• The Saints also extended their streak of not giving up 100 rushing yards to an individual player to 42 regular season and postseason contests.

• Linebacker A.J. Klein tied for a team-best six tackles and recorded his first career interception return for a touchdown.

• Cornerback Janoris Jenkins intercepted his first pass as a Saint, picking off Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen in the end zone on Carolina's final offensive possession. Jenkins also added five tackles and two passes defensed.

• Defensive back Justin Hardee set a career-high in tackles, tying Klein with six.

• Defensive end Cameron Jordan finished with one sack, setting a career-high 15.5 sacks in 2019 and tying Wayne Martin(15.5-1992) for the fourth-highest single-season total in club history. With his 144th career appearance Sunday, he moves into a tie with long snapper Kevin Houser for 16th on the club's all-time list.

• Linebacker Craig Robertson finished with four tackles and has now reached 600 defensive and special teams tackles for his career.

• Playing in his 174th career game, Thomas Morstead punted six times for 283 yards (47.2 avg.) with two inside the 20-yard line.

• Kicker Wil Lutz converted six extra points, setting a new career high with 144 points.