New Orleans Saints notebook from Jaguars game

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS VS JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

THURSDAY, AUG. 9, 2018 ● TIAA BANK FIELD

• With the win, New Orleans moves to 1-0 on the preseason. The Saints return to action on Friday, Aug. 17 when they play the Arizona Cardinals at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

• New Orleans' defense held the Jaguars to only 271 total net yards with an average gain of only 4.1, while recording six sacks for a total loss of 30 yards.

• New Orleans out-rushed the Jaguars 135-72.

• At the end of the first half, the Saints trailed the Jaguars 13-10.

• QB Tom Savage made the start and played the majority of the first half, completing 10 of 14 passes for 70 yards with an 82.4 passer rating.

• Leading the offense in the second half, QB Taysom Hill finished with 72 yards on 8-of-9 passing with one rushing touchdown. He also led the Saints in rushing yards with 52 on seven attempts.

• RBAlvin Kamararushed for 11 yards on three carries and added one catch for seven yards.

• RB Mark Ingramrushed for 23 yards on seven carries, including a 2-yard touchdown run.

• RB Jonathan Williams finished with 26 yards on four carries, including the go-ahead touchdown run with 2:58 left.

• Veteran RB Shane Vareenmade his Saints debut, tallying a total of five yards on three carries.

• WR Brandon Tate recorded a 36-yard kickoff return, marking the longest return of the game for the Saints. Tate finished with 59 yards on two kick returns.

• Rookie WR Tre'Quan Smith led the offense in receiving yards, while catching four passes for 48 yards with a 25-yard reception, marking the longest for the offense.

• WR Michael Thomas finished with 16 yards on two catches.

• Rookie WR Keith Kirkwood hauled in two catches for 17 yards.

• DE DeMarcus Lawrenceand DEGeorge Johnsonboth recorded the team's first sack, taking down Jaguars QB Tanner Lee for a five-yard loss. DL Devaroe Lawrence finished with two sacks and five total tackles.

• In the fourth quarter, LB Jayrone Elliotrecorded a half a sack with the help of Lawrence, creating a three-yard loss. Elliot also created a forced fumble, stripping Lee.

• Rookie DE Taylor Stallworthrecorded one sack, creating a loss of seven yards as well as a loose ball recovery on Lawrence's forced fumble.

• DE Mitchell Loewenhad a team high six solo tackles.

• CB Ken Crawleyrecorded four total tackles.

• K Wil Lutzrecorded the Saints first points of the preseason, making a 45-yard field goal.