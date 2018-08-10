New Orleans Saints notebook from Jaguars game

1st half game action photos from Jacksonville as the New Orleans Saints take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first game of the preseason.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS VS JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
THURSDAY, AUG. 9, 2018 ● TIAA BANK FIELD
• With the win, New Orleans moves to 1-0 on the preseason. The Saints return to action on Friday, Aug. 17 when they play the Arizona Cardinals at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.
• New Orleans' defense held the Jaguars to only 271 total net yards with an average gain of only 4.1, while recording six sacks for a total loss of 30 yards.
• New Orleans out-rushed the Jaguars 135-72.
• At the end of the first half, the Saints trailed the Jaguars 13-10.
• QB Tom Savage made the start and played the majority of the first half, completing 10 of 14 passes for 70 yards with an 82.4 passer rating.
• Leading the offense in the second half, QB Taysom Hill finished with 72 yards on 8-of-9 passing with one rushing touchdown. He also led the Saints in rushing yards with 52 on seven attempts.
• RBAlvin Kamararushed for 11 yards on three carries and added one catch for seven yards.
• RB Mark Ingramrushed for 23 yards on seven carries, including a 2-yard touchdown run.
• RB Jonathan Williams finished with 26 yards on four carries, including the go-ahead touchdown run with 2:58 left.
• Veteran RB Shane Vareenmade his Saints debut, tallying a total of five yards on three carries.
• WR Brandon Tate recorded a 36-yard kickoff return, marking the longest return of the game for the Saints. Tate finished with 59 yards on two kick returns.
• Rookie WR Tre'Quan Smith led the offense in receiving yards, while catching four passes for 48 yards with a 25-yard reception, marking the longest for the offense.
• WR Michael Thomas finished with 16 yards on two catches.
• Rookie WR Keith Kirkwood hauled in two catches for 17 yards.
• DE DeMarcus Lawrenceand DEGeorge Johnsonboth recorded the team's first sack, taking down Jaguars QB Tanner Lee for a five-yard loss. DL Devaroe Lawrence finished with two sacks and five total tackles.
• In the fourth quarter, LB Jayrone Elliotrecorded a half a sack with the help of Lawrence, creating a three-yard loss. Elliot also created a forced fumble, stripping Lee.
• Rookie DE Taylor Stallworthrecorded one sack, creating a loss of seven yards as well as a loose ball recovery on Lawrence's forced fumble.
• DE Mitchell Loewenhad a team high six solo tackles.
• CB Ken Crawleyrecorded four total tackles.
• K Wil Lutzrecorded the Saints first points of the preseason, making a 45-yard field goal.
• P Thomas Morsteadpunted two times for 87 total yards(43.4 avg.).