New Orleans Police Department partners with Saints to intensify recruiting efforts on gameday

Saints will begin to spotlight an NOPD officer pre-game to honor them for their service

Dec 01, 2023 at 01:39 PM
Margaret Bowles

In an effort to promote NOPD recruiting efforts, the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Police Department are partnering during the Saints' December homestand (Dec. 3-17). NOPD officers will be present at two locations on the outdoor plaza level for the next three home games to help with recruiting efforts. The stations are at Location #5 – between Gates B and C and Location #10 – between Gates A and H.

Additionally, the Saints will begin to spotlight an NOPD officer pre-game to honor them for their service to our city. This week, Captain Ernest Demma will be honored by the Saints pre-game on the video board.

Capt. Demma joined the New Orleans Police Department in 1969. As a dedicated member of the department, Captain Demma has served the citizens of New Orleans in several different assignments throughout the department including the Special Operations Division, Reserve Division, Central Evidence and Property and several Districts in the Field Operations Bureau. One of his proudest moments was serving as Captain of the NOPD Training Academy. In September of 2023, Captain Demma completed 54 years of service with the New Orleans Police Department. Captain Demma is an excellent example of what it means to be committed to serve.

