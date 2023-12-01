New Orleans Police Department partners with Saints to intensify recruiting efforts on gameday

In an effort to promote NOPD recruiting efforts, the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Police Department are partnering during the Saints' December homestand (Dec. 3-17). NOPD officers will be present at two locations on the outdoor plaza level for the next three home games to help with recruiting efforts. The stations are at Location #5 – between Gates B and C and Location #10 – between Gates A and H.

Additionally, the Saints will begin to spotlight an NOPD officer pre-game to honor them for their service to our city. This week, Captain Ernest Demma will be honored by the Saints pre-game on the video board.