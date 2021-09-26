New Orleans Saints lead New England Patriots 14-3 at halftime

The New Orleans Saints took a 14-3 halftime lead on the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 26 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

The Saints (1-1) scored first on an 11-yard pass from Jameis Winston to Alvin Kamara in the first quarter.

The defense kept the New England offense under rookie quarterback Mac Jones in check, and forced an interception by defensive back P.J. Williams that was turned into a touchdown when Winston hit Marquez Callaway with a 7-yard pass with a 1:44 to play.

New Orleans could have led by more but kicker Aldrick Rosas missed 52- and 36-yard field-goal attempts. The second attempt was set up by a blocked punt by linebacker Andrew Dowell. It was the second consecutive game the Saints special teams unit blocked a kick as last week the Saints blocked a Carolina field-goal attempt.

Kamara saw lots of action, carrying the ball 13 times for 54 yards and caught three passes for 29 yards. Winston finished the half 10 of 15 for 99 yards with two touchdowns and one sack.