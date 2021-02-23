New Orleans Saints mourn loss of Bob Roesler

The New Orleans Saints are saddened to have learned about the passing of Bob Roesler. He was an iconic and influential figure in New Orleans history. He was greatly respected not only by the late Mr. Benson, but also by countless NFL owners and high ranking NFL officials, including numerous Commissioners. He was a kind and gracious gentleman, a loving father and a patient guide and mentor to countless journalists and editors. Our thoughts and prayers are extended to his family and friends during this difficult time.