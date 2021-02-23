Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints mourn loss of Bob Roesler

Local sports columnist and editor dies at 93

Feb 23, 2021 at 03:25 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Helmet-1920-022321
Margaret Bowles

Below is a statement from the New Orleans Saints on the passing for local sports columnist and editor Bob Roesler.

The New Orleans Saints are saddened to have learned about the passing of Bob Roesler. He was an iconic and influential figure in New Orleans history. He was greatly respected not only by the late Mr. Benson, but also by countless NFL owners and high ranking NFL officials, including numerous Commissioners. He was a kind and gracious gentleman, a loving father and a patient guide and mentor to countless journalists and editors. Our thoughts and prayers are extended to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Related Content

news

Saints legend Zach Strief announces his move to New Orleans' coaching staff

Strief leaves WWL after a three-year stint as the station's play-by-play announcer
news

New Orleans Saints rank No. 1 in multiple NFL gameday satisfaction categories for 2020 season

Mercedes-Benz Superdome ranked the safest and most secure building in the NFL
news

New Orleans Saints invites local healthcare heroes to attend Super Bowl LV

Heroes welcomed as Saints guests in appreciation of their tireless service during the COVID-19 pandemic
news

Gayle Benson and New Orleans Saints mourn loss of Patricia Rooney

news

New Orleans Saints to host 500 vaccinated workers from Ochsner Health, LCMC Health at Divisional Round game

Saints play host to Buccaneers on Sunday in Mercedes-Benz Superdome
news

New Orleans Saints 21-9 Wild Card win over Bears delivers big TV ratings

New Orleans market had 53.2 rating
news

New Orleans tops NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' metered markets for third consecutive year

New Orleans drew a 20.2 rating and 30 share
news

The Athletes' Corner, Devoted Dreamers Foundation to launch 'Tackling Hunger With Demario Davis' for the NFL playoffs

For every tackle Demario Davis makes in the playoffs, 1,000 meals will be donated to a local food bank in New Orleans.
news

New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead named club's 2020 winner of Ed Block Courage Award

Award is given annually to a player from each NFL team who has persevered through adversity
news

Former Apollo 13 pilot Fred Haise joins WWL Radio to discuss his career with NASA, INFINITY Science Center

'I knew somehow my career was going to be in aviation for my life'
news

New Orleans Saints legend Sam Mills named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Saints great is one of 15 modern era finalists
Advertising