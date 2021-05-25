Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of J.D. Roberts

Roberts was the second head coach in franchise history and an original member of the Saints’ staff

May 25, 2021 at 01:25 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-JD-Roberts-1920-052521

The New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of J. D. Roberts, the second head coach in franchise history and an original member of the Saints' staff.

Hired midway through the 1970 season as the interim head coach on November 3, 1970, Roberts spent the next two seasons in the full time position. In his first game in charge, Roberts led the Saints to a 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions in Tulane Stadium when Tom Dempsey kicked a then NFL record 63-yard field goal as time expired. Roberts also served as the first head coach for Saints' Hall-of-Fame quarterback and Ring-of-Honor inductee Archie Manning. Before his time as a head coach, Roberts was an original member of the Saints' staff as a scout and linebackers coach from 1967-69 before being assigned as the head coach for the Atlantic Coast Football League's Richmond Roadrunners.

A former lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps, Roberts was an assistant college coach at the University of Denver, University of Houston, the U.S. Naval Academy, Auburn University and the University of Oklahoma before coming to New Orleans in 1967.

Prior to coaching, the Dallas, Texas native played as a guard on offense and defense under head coach Bud Wilkinson at the University of Oklahoma where he won the Outland Trophy as the nation's top college lineman in 1953 and was a consensus All-America selection. Roberts was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993. Roberts was drafted in the 17th round (195th overall) of the 1954 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers but never appeared in a regular season game.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints re-sign CB Ken Crawley

Defensive veteran returns to New Orleans in 2021
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with Murphy, Neal and Poling 

Saints add three to the offseason roster
news

New Orleans Saints preseason schedule coming into more focus

Saints will open preseason at Baltimore at 6 p.m. Aug. 14
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign three players, waive two
news

2021 Saints schedule: Need to know about Saints regular and preseason opponents

Saints schedule features five prime-time games for the fifth time in franchise history
news

New Orleans Saints 2021 Schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

Saints 2021 regular season kicks off against Green Bay on Sept. 12
news

New Orleans Saints will host Green Bay Packers to open the 2021 NFL season

Fox announces 3:25 p.m. game on Sept. 12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome between two of the best in the NFC
news

Entries still available for annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic May 24

Each participant receives a New Orleans Saints golf shirt and cap
news

New Orleans Saints add 11 undrafted free agents

Four defensive backs in group of newcomers
news

New Orleans Saints exercise fifth-year option on defensive end Marcus Davenport

Davenport has recorded 75 tackles and 12.5 sacks in four seasons
news

New Orleans Saints contribute to the #SayHerName Campaign

New Orleans Saints and players contribute over $300,000 to local and national organizations that support #SayHerName
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: THANK YOU, #9
BEST 100 DREW BREES PHOTOS
DREW BREES CAREER MILESTONES
READ: BREES' REMARKABLE 20-YEAR NFL CAREER
Advertising