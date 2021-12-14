Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints partnered with Microsoft Teams for Pregame Huddle Experience with local military members

Military members joined Marquez Callaway, Adam Trautman and Garrett Griffin for pregame talk

Dec 14, 2021 at 01:00 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints partnered with Microsoft teams to activate the "Pregame Huddle Experience" for the Saints vs. Falcons game on November 7 in Caesars Superdome.

In honor of Salute to Service month, New Orleans Saints players Marquez Callaway, Garrett Griffin, and Adam Trautman talked with members of the 401st AFSBn- Kuwait and the 377th TSC- Belle Chasse Naval Base to share their thanks and talk about family, New Orleans, and the upcoming game.

"The New Orleans Saints were thrilled to partner with Microsoft Teams to activate the pregame huddle experience, and it was an honor to see our players have a positive impact on those who serve our country," said New Orleans Saints president Dennis Lauscha. "We are grateful to honor members of our military community throughout the month of November each NFL season."

Salute to Service is a year-round effort to Honor, Empower, and Connect our nation's service members, veterans, and their families. It is grounded in deep partnership with nonprofits and organizations that support the military community in the United States and across the world. The NFL extends its appreciation of the military community through special moments of recognition at games and events and visits to military bases both domestically and internationally throughout the year. Since 2011, more than $51 million has been raised for the league's military nonprofit partners.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints ride balance to victory over New York Jets

Offense, defense and special teams all provide bright spots
news

Running back Alvin Kamara exerts influence for New Orleans Saints in victory over Jets | Helmet Stickers for NFL Week 14

Linebacker Kwon Alexander paces defense with two sacks
news

Alvin Kamara powers New Orleans Saints to 30-9 win over New York Jets | NFL Week 14

Saints end five-game losing streak, improve to 6-7
news

Alvin Kamara sets record for most receptions by a running back in his first five seasons

Kamara passes 49ers great Roger Craig
news

Live Updates from Saints at Jets Week 14 | 2021 NFL

New York Jets vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 14 matchup during the 2021 NFL season
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. New York Jets | NFL Week 14

Receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey inactive after being listed as questionable
news

Saints at Jets Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 14

New Orleans has a 7-6 lead over the New York Jets in the all-time series, posting a 7-2 record since 1989 after dropping four of the first five meetings.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Jets 2021 NFL Week 14

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs New York Jets on Dec. 12, 2021
news

Interception, personal foul penalty significant factors for New Orleans Saints against Dallas | Turning Point of the Game for Week 13

Interception erased scoring opportunity in second quarter
news

Game notes, New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys | NFL Week 13

New Orleans had a season-high 405 total net yards
news

Taysom Hill, Marshon Lattimore, J.T. Gray stood out for New Orleans Saints in loss to Dallas Cowboys | Helmet Stickers for NFL Week 13

Hill provided needed offensive spark
Advertising