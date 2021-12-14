New Orleans Saints partnered with Microsoft Teams for Pregame Huddle Experience with local military members

The New Orleans Saints partnered with Microsoft teams to activate the "Pregame Huddle Experience" for the Saints vs. Falcons game on November 7 in Caesars Superdome.

In honor of Salute to Service month, New Orleans Saints players Marquez Callaway, Garrett Griffin, and Adam Trautman talked with members of the 401st AFSBn- Kuwait and the 377th TSC- Belle Chasse Naval Base to share their thanks and talk about family, New Orleans, and the upcoming game.

"The New Orleans Saints were thrilled to partner with Microsoft Teams to activate the pregame huddle experience, and it was an honor to see our players have a positive impact on those who serve our country," said New Orleans Saints president Dennis Lauscha. "We are grateful to honor members of our military community throughout the month of November each NFL season."