New Orleans Saints' Marshon Lattimore leads Pro Bowl voting among NFC cornerbacks

Nov 25, 2020 at 05:12 PM
Sam Shannon
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore is the top vote-getter among NFC cornerbacks, according to the first batch of voting released by the NFL on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Lattimore has tallied 31,053 fan votes.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, Dec. 18.

Click here to vote for your favorite Saints player now through Thursday, Dec. 17.

