New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis to host second annual Dining for Dreams Event on Oct. 10

Davis and his teammates will entertain, interact with guests to raise money for charitable causes

Sep 15, 2022 at 09:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis sets to kick off his second annual Dining for Dreams dinner. Davis and teammates will entertain and wait on guests to raise money for important charitable causes.

The event will be held Monday, Oct. 10 at the English Turn Golf & Country Club. This event will feature a VIP cocktail reception, followed by a three-course meal served by the players and a silent auction for the opportunity to bid on items and experiences.

Dining for Dreams is the signature fund-raiser the Devoted Dreamers Foundation in the New Orleans area. This foundation raises money for the work it performs across Louisiana and Mississippi.

To purchase tickets for Dining for Dreams, click here. For more information about the event, please visit www.devoteddreamers.org

