Thursday, Jun 25, 2020 04:26 PM

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis to host Encounter conference July 11

Davis began Encounter in 2017 as a way to bring a true gospel experience to youth and young adults

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Davis-2560-092519

What:
Demario Davis, All-Pro linebacker for the New Orleans Saints, will host the annual Encounter Conference, Saturday, July 11. Through his Devoted Dreamers Foundation, Davis began Encounter in 2017 as a way to bring a true gospel experience to youth and young adults. The one-night virtual worship experience is designed to help usher young men and women into the presence of the Lord and inspire people to live their lives for something greater than themselves. The Encounter Conference will feature the presence of God, word by Davis, anointed music and more. The worship will be led by Joy Bradford with a special performance by Grammy nominee, Todd Dulaney. Free registration can be found via Eventbrite.

  • Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Encounter Conference will be an online event

Where:
-Saturday, July 11
-Event Time: 4 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. PDT
-Online Event

Who:
-Demario Davis of the New Orleans Saints
-Devoted Dreamers Foundation
-Joy Bradford
-Grammy nominated Gospel star Todd Dulaney

About Demario Davis:
Demario Davis is an All-Pro linebacker for the New Orleans Saints. He is one of the most consistent linebackers in the NFL and is an inspiring voice on and off the field. Demario is a member of the Players Coalition where he advocates for social justice. When he's not serving others through volunteering, Demario can be found speaking and sharing his faith around the country through ministry, conferences and media appearances. You can follow Demario on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Devoted Dreamers Foundation:
Demario and his family started the Devoted Dreamers Foundation to equip the next generation of leaders with tools to be successful, spiritually, mentally, and physically. Devoted Dreamers has been operating since 2012 and provides numerous initiatives geared towards providing these necessary resources. Programs include Pearls for Girls, Encounter Conference and the Devoted Dreamers 7x7 football team. You can follow the foundation's work on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

