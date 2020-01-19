New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis named finalist for NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award

The National Football League Players Association announced that New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis is one of five finalists for the NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award.

The Alan Page Community Award is the highest honor awarded to a player by the NFLPA.

Davis was named Community MVP by the NFLPA for Week 8 after he surprised students at St. Louis King of France School in Metairie with a pizza party and "Child of God" headbands.