New Orleans Saints legend Sam Mills named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mills appears as a semifinalist for third time

Nov 26, 2019
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills was named as one of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Mills spent nine seasons with the Saints from 1986-1994, and was a member of the Dome Patrol. Mills died in 2005 due to intestinal cancer.

The Modern-Era players list will be reduced to 15 finalists that will be announced Jan. 2, 2020. The finalists will then be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting on "Selection Saturday," on Feb. 1, 2020, the day before Super Bowl LIV. The Selection Committee will elect five Modern-Era players for the Class of 2020.

Fans can vote as many times as they wish at www.profootballhof.com/fanvote for their favorite Modern-Era players under consideration for the Class of 2020.

Mills was also a semifinalist for the Hall of Fame in 2016 and 2019.

