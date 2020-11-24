Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints legend Sam Mills named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021

Former Saints cornerback Eric Allen also made the cut

Nov 24, 2020 at 12:21 PM
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills was named as one of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Mills spent nine seasons with the Saints from 1986-1994, and was a member of the Dome Patrol. Mills died in 2005 due to intestinal cancer.

Mills was elected to the Saints Hall of Fame in 1998 and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2001. He was one of the 15 finalists for the class of 2020.

Former Saints cornerback Eric Allen was named a semifinalist for the first time. Allen, who played with the Saints from 1995-97, played the majority of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles and ended his career with the Raiders.

