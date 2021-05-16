New Orleans Saints agree to terms with Murphy, Neal and Poling 

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has agreed to terms with OL ﻿Kyle Murphy﻿, DL ﻿Lorenzo Neal﻿ and LB ﻿Quentin Poling﻿.

Murphy, 6-6, 305, is a three-year NFL veteran who originally was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round (200th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Stanford. In his first two seasons in Green Bay, he started six games with three starts, including opening the first three contests of the 2017 season at left tackle. After spending the majority of the 2018 campaign on Injured Reserve, Murphy had stints on the Rams and Texans practice squads and went to training camp with Houston in 2020. The San Clemente, Calif. native played four years (2012-15) at Stanford (Calif.) University, appearing in 54 career games with 34 starts, including 27 consecutive to end his college career.

Neal, 6-3, 325, played defensive tackle at Purdue from 2016-20, appearing in 38 games and recording 73 tackles (49 solo), 13 stops for loss, four sacks, five passes defensed, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a blocked kick. In an abbreviated Big Ten season in 2020, he played in six games and posted ten tackles, 1.5 stops for loss and two passes defensed. In 2018, Neal was All-Big Ten honorable mention selection as he posted 30 tackles (17 solo), three stops for loss, one sack, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His father, Lorenzo Sr., played football at Fresno State, was a fourth round draft pick of New Orleans in 1993 (89th overall) and played for 16 seasons in the NFL with Saints, Jets, Buccaneers, Titans, Bengals, Chargers, Ravens and Raiders.